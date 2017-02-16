Boyfriend Held in Suspected Murder of Kim Jong Un's Half-Brother

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

SEOUL, South Korea — Investigators arrested a third person Thursday over the death of Kim Jong Un’s half-brother, officials said.

The government of Malaysia also formally confirmed that the man who died after falling ill at Kuala Lumpur airport was indeed Kim Jong Nam — a sibling of he North Korean dictator. An autopsy verified his identity.

He had previously been named by South Korean intelligence agencies, who believe he may have been poisoned by intelligence agents acting on behalf of Kim Jong Un.

The third person arrested over the case was a man, Malaysian regional police chief Dato Abdul Samah told NBC News.

Samah did not provide any details about his alleged involvement, but The Associated Press reported he was the boyfriend of one of the female suspects also arrested in the case.

The second of these women was detained early Thursday, police said, adding that she was found carrying an Indonesian passport identifying her as 25-year-old Siti Aishah. A day earlier, police said they arrested another woman carrying a Vietnamese passport identifying her as 28-year-old Doan Thi Huong.

Kim Jong Nam, who was in his mid 40s, was carrying a passport with a different name when he was killed. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the two female suspects were carrying legitimate documents.

The results of the autopsy have not been released, the AP reported. The findings could reveal whether he was actually was poisoned.

Image: Kim Jong Un, Kim Jong Nam

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

2 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Anti-Muslim Hate Groups Nearly Tripled During Election Year: Report
Read More»
2 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Flynn's Resignation Could Put White House in Legal Thicket
Read More»
6 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Police Make 2nd Arrest in Suspected Death of Kim Jong Un's Half-Brother
Read More»
﻿
More News»
More News»