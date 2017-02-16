Anti-Muslim Hate Groups Nearly Tripled During Election Year: Report

Members of the Ku Klux Klan burn crosses after a “white pride” rally in rural Paulding County near Cedartown, Georgia, on April 27, 2016. John Bazemore / AP

“Not every sector of the movement did well this year,” Beirich said. “Klan groups fell by a bit of a chunk, but most of the groups that we consider white nationalist that are Trump-aligned for the most part held steady.”

The SPLC

interviewed 10,000 educators after the election. Eighty percent said fear and anxiety grew among students after Election Day, especially among students who were immigrants, Muslims or African Americans.

The annual census, which was released Wednesday, found that most of the groups created to bolster those messages in 2016 were specifically anti-Muslim.

The SPLC alleged Trump’s rhetoric during the campaign encouraged the creation of anti-Muslim organizations and legitimized them. He

pledged to create a database tracking Muslims in the U.S. and falsely claimed that thousands of American Muslims celebrated the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. According to a Pew Research Center Poll published Wednesday, nearly a third of Americans do not feel an affinity toward Muslims.

Ibrahim Hooper, national communications director Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) said that Trump’s immigration ban — which has been

suspended due to a court order — suggested that “what used to be a fringe, extremist ideology of anti-Muslim ideology has now moved from the fringe of society to the center of powers in the White House.”

Hooper noted the controversial affiliations of members of Trump’s inner circle in the White House.

Former national security adviser Michael Flynn is a board member of

ACT for America, which the SPLC categorizes as an “extremist group.”

Senior White House strategist Steve Bannon invited SPLC-identified anti-Muslim figures — such as

Frank Gaffney and Pamela Geller — on his radio show when he was executive chairman of Breitbart News. And White House counselor Kellyanne Conway worked as a pollster for Gaffney’s Center for Security Policy, which the SPLC calls a hate group.

Related:

Muslims and Jews Band Together Against Hate

“There’s a tremendous level of apprehension and tension in the American Muslim community at a level not seen since 9/11,” Hooper added. “People are really wondering where we’re going as a nation and what their role and place will be in that nation.”

Trump has not directly addressed the spike in hate crimes.

When asked Wednesday about the spike in anti-Semitic incidents across the United States, Trump first cited his electoral victory and the support he had received during the election before addressing the issue.

“I will say that we are going to have peace in this country,” the president said. “We are going to stop crime in this country. We are going to do everything within our power to stop long-simmering racism and every other thing that’s going on.”