Bibb County School District wants to make school buses safer for students

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Each school day the Bibb County School District buses more than eleven thousand students to school.

The district is closer to having cameras on those red school bus stop arms, to bust people who break the law.

A small army of drivers and 154 buses are used each day to get kids to and from school. But bus drivers report seeing several people driving past the buses even after the red stop arm comes down.

Anthony Jackson, Director of Transportation Bibb County School District said he is happy with the decision made by school board members, “Because it gives us a tool that will drive down the number of incidents vehicles illegally passing school buses when they’re in the process of stopping loading and unloading students.”

If county commissioners approve the cameras, they could be put on buses and ticketing could begin during the 2017 – 2018 school year.