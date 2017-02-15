Woman Held in Death of Kim Jong Un's Half-Brother: Report

Kim Jong Nam at Tokyo’s Narita airport in 2001. Toshifumi Kitamura / AFP – Getty Images

The man who died at the airport was carrying documents identifying him as 46-year-old Kim Chol, according to Malaysian police.

However, lawmakers from South Korea, bitter enemy of the North, said that their intelligence agencies believe this was a false alias and that the man was in fact the half-brother of North Korea’s dictator.

South Korea’s National Intelligence Service (NIS) said Kim Jong Nam has been under a “kill order” since his half-brother took power in 2011, according to opposition politician Kim Byung Kee.

NIS officials believe two women approached Kim and poisoned him as he was waiting in line for a flight to Macau, according to the lawmaker, although he added they were waiting for the autopsy report.

The man who is thought to be Kim Jong Un’s sibling fell ill and died en route to the hospital.

Two women fled the scene in a taxi, South Korean officials said, although it was not immediately clear whether either of them was the women who was reportedly arrested Wednesday.

Believed to be aged in his 40s, Kim Jong Nam is believed to have fallen out of favor with the regime in 2001 after he was caught trying to enter Japan under a fake passport, saying he wanted to enter Tokyo Disneyland.

His reported death comes days after North Korea declared

its first missile test since the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

Earlier this month, South Korea said its secretive northern neighbor

dismissed its minister of state security, who was a key aide to Kim Jong Un and ran the country’s secret police.