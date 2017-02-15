Venezuela Pulls CNN; Trump Meets Opposition Leader's Wife

Lilian Tintori, the wife of jailed Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, at a news conference at the office of the party Popular Will in Caracas on Jan. 18. Carlos Garcia Rawlins / Reuters

“People are going crazy about the blockage, they urgently need an alternative. CNN was a glimmer of hope. It can’t be taken from people,” Gustavo Díaz, head of the website

DolarToday, told NBC News.

The CNN report pointed to Vice President Tareck El Aissami as one of those responsible.

This week he was also in Washington’s crosshairs. After accusing El Aissami of drug trafficking, the Trump administration imposed sanctions that block U.S. entities from doing business with him.

Maduro responded to what he called “defamation” by saying the Foreign Ministry would send a “protest letter” to the U.S. business attaché in Venezuela demanding a retraction.

The U.S. sanctions against El Aissami and his right-hand man, businessman Samark Lopez, target 13 companies, including five in the United States. Properties in Miami were worth tens of millions of dollars.

El Aissami responded via Twitter, saying:

“Personally, I view this dreadful and miserable aggression as a recognition of my condition as an anti-imperialist revolutionary…WE WILL BE VICTORIOUS”

“They won’t be able to handle our unwavering resolution to be FREE. Long live Chavez,” he also tweeted, referring to Hugo Chavez, the revolutionary leader who founded the United Socialist Party of Venezuela and died of cancer in 2013.

Maduro’s government is under increased pressure because of a crumbling economy, one of the highest inflation rates in the world and a nationwide shortage of food and medicine.