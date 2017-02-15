Rumor the German Shepherd Wins Best in Show at Westminster

A handler poses for photographs with Rumor, a German shepherd, after Rumor won Best In Show at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Feb. 14, 2017, in New York. Frank Franklin II / AP

“The German shepherd standard talks about quality and nobility,” judge Thomas Bradley III said. “When you recognize it, it hits you at home, and that’s what it really is. She is just magnificent.”

The 5-year-old Rumor is named for the Adele hit song “Rumor Has It.” This was the 104th career win for Rumor, and earlier in the day, Boyles said that this would definitely, for real, be her last major show.

“She’s going to be relaxing for a while,” Boyles said after the win, but ultimately, there are “puppies in her future.”

Rumor joined the fittingly named Manhattan in 1987 as the only German shepherds to go best in show at the Garden.

There were nearly 2,800 dogs entered in the 141st Westminster canine competition, spread across the 202 eligible breeds and varieties.