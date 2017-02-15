Residents Nears Dam Hesitant to Head Home With Rain on Way

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Image: Thousands Evacuated Near Oroville Dam As Spillway Threatens To Fail

Volunteers fold clothes at an emergency shelter on February 14, 2017 in Chico, California. Elijah Nouvelage / Getty Images

Margaret Johnston, of Oroville, said she was willing to take the risk at home.

“You don’t appreciate home until it’s taken away from you,” said Johnston, who spent the last two nights sheltering at a church in Chico, California.

She said the rush to leave was “very frustrating” as she threw belongings into black garbage bags, loaded them into the car before quickly becoming trapped in bumper-to-bumper traffic.

Rod Remocal, who fled his home on Sunday, said he was going to leave the shelter but would be at the ready for another notice to evacuate.

“This time we’re going to be on call like they said,” Remocal said.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

43 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Here are Five Key Questions as Trump and Netanyahu Meet
Read More»
2 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
H7N9 Bird Flu Worries Officials in China
Read More»
2 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Rat Infection Kills One in NYC
Read More»
﻿
More News»
More News»