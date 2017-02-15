Perry shows off new animal control facility

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Perry is excited to finally have something new to help animals.

It’s taken years of planning to make the animal control facility a reality.

“We try to have first class facilities and services,” said Perry Police Chief Steve Lynn.

Chief Lynn and his staff are ready to show off the new animal control facility on Ball Street.

“It houses both canines and felines, and every part that’s dedicated to animals has some special features,” said Lynn.

The design is built so it’s easy for workers to treat the animals well.

“The poxy flooring is very important because it helps us keep the facility clean without the necessity of having to do like steam cleaning,” said Lynn.

Plus the dogs have a place to go if they want to get some fresh air.

They have a door in the middle of their stall to go outside into a gated area.

It’s a big difference from the old building, which Major Bill Phelps knows well.

“The only thing we’ve changed about this old building is the color of the building, and I think we’ve had to put a couple of roofs on it in the 28 years that I’ve been here,” said Phelps.

The upgrade came at a reasonable price–around $600,000 in SPLOST funds.

“It had to be a reasonable price, affordable through the city and a quality product,” said Lynn. “Not necessarily easy to get all of these things, but I think we did.”

Making it a move the city can be proud of.

If you find a stray animal, give the Friend of the Perry Animal Shelter a call at (478) 988-7854.