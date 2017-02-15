NASCAR’s Daniel Suárez looks ahead to Daytona, Atlanta

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series rookie Daniel Suárez stopped by 41NBC Wednesday to chat with Tucker Sargent about the upcoming season.

The 25-year-old Mexico native will take over Carl Edwards’ No. 19 Toyota at Joe Gibbs Racing after winning the 2016 XFINITY Series Championship. He’s the first foreign-born series champ in the sport’s history. Edwards retired after the 2016 season.

Watch the full interview above.

The MENCS opens the 2017 season Sunday, February 26th with the annual running of the Daytona 500. The series visits Atlanta Motor Speedway the following Sunday for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500. For tickets to that race, visit atlantamotorspeedway.com or call 1-877-AMS-TIX.