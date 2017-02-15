Man with plastic bag over his head fails to rob Macon Krystal

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man wearing a plastic bag over his head tried to rob a Krystal Restaurant Tuesday night.

Bibb deputies say the criminal entered the fast-food restaurant on Riverside Drive around 10:20 p.m. and demanded the cashier open up the register and give him money.

He was wearing a plastic bag over his head with the face cut out and had a towel covering what looked like a gun in his hand. Deputies were told he was an older man who drove a Mercury Marquis.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says when the cashier told him there was no cash he walked out.

If you have any information, call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.