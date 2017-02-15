Macon man behind bars after drug bust

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon man is behind bars after a pretty significant drug bust.

Officials from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office arrested Oscar Abram after authorities found drugs and several handguns in his home on Reese Street, in East Macon.

59-year-old Oscar Abram faces several drug and gun charges. Authorities say they found Roxicodone pills, Xanax bars, Ecstasy and marijuana at his home.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Special Investigations Unit conducted the drug investigation that lead to the search warrant and arrest.

Investigators with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Special Investigations Unit, Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team and the Jones County Sheriff’s Office served the search warrant.

The street value of the drugs is more than 10,000 dollars. Abrams is behind bars. His bond was denied.