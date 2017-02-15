How Oprah May Hurt Trump Cabinet Nominee's Chances

Demonstrators protest the nomination of Andy Puzder to be labor secretary Jan. 26 in Chicago. Scott Olson / Getty Images

Fierstein has since retracted her allegations, writing

in an email to Puzder that she only made them because she was counseled to do so.

She also wrote a

statement to the Republican National Committee late last year calling Puzder “one of the finest men I have ever known.”

“Many years ago I impulsively filed for divorce and was counseled to file allegations that I regretted and subsequently withdrew over thirty years ago. Andy is a wonderful father, a great person, and was a good husband,” she wrote. “He and I have long ago worked out any differences that occurred over thirty years ago and I cannot recall a single incident involving the police.”

She also told the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) that she now regrets appearing on Winfrey’s show. “Upon reflection, I believe I became a pawn in the debate and believe strongly that my attorney’s advice was tainted as a result of his own personal agenda,” she

wrote.

Reps for Puzder didn’t immediately return requests for comment from NBC News, but he denied the allegations in a deposition at the time and told the St. Louis-based Riverfront Times, “There was no physical abuse at any point in time.”

However, Dan Sokol, the attorney who represented her during Fierstein period, recently

told TIME that her claims were “credible.” Meanwhile, Puzder has always maintained that he never abused his wife.

Still, Winfrey — a supporter of both former President Barack Obama and Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton — shared tape of the show (and several other episodes dedicated to the subject of domestic violence) with the

HELP committee, which will be deciding whether to advance Puzder’s nomination to the rest of the chamber.

“Approximately 20 episodes were made available for the committee members to view in confidence,” a Oprah Winfrey Network spokeswoman

told the Chicago Tribune in a statement. “OWN did not provide copies or transcript of the episodes and has not provided information about the identities of anyone who appeared in these episodes. Given information of this investigation has been made public by the committee, OWN is making this statement to be clear about what the company provided to congressional investigators.”

Although Winfrey herself has not commented publicly on the issue, members of the HELP committee have.

Sen. Patty Murray. D-Wash., told Politico that she has viewed the tape provided by OWN and called it “very disturbing.”

“It was important for us to know all of the information about any candidate that comes before us,” Murray said. However, the committee’s ranking member, Sen. Lamar Alexander (Tenn.) appears to have been unmoved.

“I’ve arranged for senators on the committee to see that … I thought that was a reasonable request. No reason not to see it,” Alexander

told Politico. “That happened 27 years ago. His former wife has said it was all not true. She has reiterated that in a heartfelt letter to members of the committee and has been willing to talk to members of the committee so I don’t think that’s an issue.”

Still,

four GOP members of the HELP committee, including Sen. Susan Collins of Maine and Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska — who broke with their party to oppose the nomination of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos — have said they won’t commit to backing Pudzner at this time.

Should any one of them vote against Puzder, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell would likely have to intercede procedurally to bring his nomination to the floor. For his part, McConnell has stated this month that he still

“enthusiastically” supports Puzder, despite the recent revelations about him.