Here are Five Key Questions as Trump and Netanyahu Meet

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, center, attends the weekly cabinet meeting at his office in Jerusalem on Jan. 29, 2017. Abir Sultan / Pool via AP

3. Will Trump condemn Israeli settlements in East Jerusalem as a barrier to the peace process, as Obama and Kerry did?

Trump is unlikely to bash Netanyahu’s policies the way that the past administration did.

But the Israeli settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem weren’t just considered a problem by the Palestinians or the Obama administration. In December, the United Nations passed a resolution strongly condemning Israel’s settlements by a vote of 14-0, with the United States abstaining. This abstention by the U.S. angered Netanyahu and was

blasted by Trump.

4. What about Jared?

Trump has suggested that his

son-in-law, Jared Kushner, will play a big role in shaping American policy in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Kushner, who ran a real estate company before joining Trump’s administration as a senior adviser, has never served in government or in a foreign affairs role in the private sector.

Trump views Kushner as a deal-maker in the president’s own image and is hoping his son-in-law can bring new ideas to an intractable problem.

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump. Lucas Jackson / Reuters file

5. What about Iran?

Netanyahu and Trump have spent the last two years bashing the deal Obama’s team struck with Iran to limit its nuclear program. But that agreement will be difficult to unwind now that it’s in place. Netanyahu and Trump are likely to continue their rhetoric against that deal and argue that Iran remains a threat to Israel’s security. What’s not clear is if Trump will actually dramatically change American policy toward Iran.