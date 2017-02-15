Georgia College slated for busy Homecoming weekend

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Georgia College has a busy Homecoming weekend planned for students, alumni, and the general public.

The weekend starts off on Friday night with the annual Homecoming Concert. This year’s headliner is X Ambassadors followed by Hoodie Allen and Family and Friends. The concert is open to the public, but tickets are limited and cannot be purchased at the door.

Victoria Fowler, Chair of the Homecoming Marketing Committee, came on 41Today to talk about all the fun. She says Homecoming Weekend is a great opportunity for alumni to come back and look at all the changes and good news at the school.

Saturday morning begins with the Bobcat Ramble 5k, followed by tailgating on Centennial Square. The mens’ and women’s basketball teams tip off Saturday afternoon.

At night, the first ever “Taste of Milledgeville” takes place on front campus. It is exclusively for alumni.

This year’s Homecoming theme is “Bobcat Nation: Center of the Universe.”

For a full schedule and more information about each event, visit http://www.gcsu.edu/homecoming2017.