French Foie Gras Makers Fear the Worst as Bird Flu Toll Rises

Fois gras producer Robin Arribit force-feeds a duck with corn in La Bastide Clairence, France on Dec.8, 2016. Bob Edme / AP, file

Other poultry such as chicken and guinea fowl have been hit at a lesser extent by the virus, notably because they can often be kept indoors if needed.

However, many chicken producers have seen their flocks destroyed by a plan to cull all types of poultry within 0.6 mile of farms where birds have been found or suspected to be infected by bird flu.

The H5N8 virus has never been found in humans and is different from ones found in Asia, notably H7N9, which has killed 100 people in China since October.

French farm minister Stephane Le Foll said on Tuesday the bird flu crisis, the second in as many years in France, showed the foie gras sector needed to review its organization.

“It is certain that the security rules in transport have not been respected and we will need to be vigilant,” Le Foll told the National Assembly.

Cifog will hold a meeting in the southwestern city of Bordeaux on Thursday to discuss the crisis.