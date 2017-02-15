First homeless female veteran shelter coming to Middle Georgia

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Construction on the first homeless female veteran shelter in Middle Georgia has begun in Warner Robins. Construction began in December for the Genesis Joy House, but there is still a lot of work to be done.

Christina Davis, Genesis Joy project manager, and a mother of three, recalls being homeless just years ago.

“My pride was broken,” said Davis. “Nobody wants to say ‘hey I can’t put a roof over my children’s heads’. Nobody wants to say ‘I can’t clothe my children. Nobody wants to say ‘I need help putting shoes on my children’s feet.”

Davis knows what it’s like to feel helpless. That’s why it’s so important to her to complete the Genesis Joy House, a shelter for homeless female veterans.

“When you come into the civilian world, it’s a whole different ball game when you actually make that transition,” Davis said.

The property was donated to the non-profit organization in December. It’s expected to provide a roof for about 30 women. But to Davis it’s going to be more than that.

“We’re not just going to be relatives to them. We’re not just going to be teachers to them. We’re not just going to be mentors to them. We’re actually bringing them into a family that they need in order to get them to that next level in life where they can stand on their own,” Davis said.

The shelter will provide classes to teach women how to get a job and fend for themselves. Volunteer, Angela Belfort, will be helping the women first-hand build their business skills.

“To combine my experience in civil engineering and to take the social aspect of homelessness and to bring it to the local community where I live, it’s very personal,” Belfort said.

There’s still a lot of work to be done, but that isn’t stopping Davis and the rest of the team from envisioning what the place will look like in the next year.

“I see the females coming back and saying ‘hey I did an interview with this company right here, they have a great internship program that we can actually step up to, she said.

Until then, Genisis Joy is asking for volunteers to come out and help make a difference

“My heart is so much into this, I just want to scream,” Davis said. “Just come on out and help us.”

The next volunteer construction dates are Saturday February 18th and 25th. The address is 501 Marshall Avenues, Warner Robins, GA 31098.They’re asking anyone with any home-building experience to lend a hand.

If you would like to volunteer contact Cheryl Lynn McBroom at 478-444-9801. To make donations contact Johneeva Belfort at 478-741-7603.

For more information about the Genesis Joy House visit genesisjoyhouse.org/.