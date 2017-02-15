Child care worker arrested on child pornography charges in Upson County

THOMASTON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – An Upson County man is in jail after being arrested for distributing child pornography.

David Batchelor, 45, was arrested Monday at his home in Thomaston, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI). He is charged with Distribution of Child Pornography.

The GBI says Batchelor serves as Executive Administrator of the Rays of Hope Child Care Facility. He is also employed with the Department of Transportation.

Several electronic devices were seized from his home and more charges could be filed. The investigation is active and anyone with information should contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at 404-270-8870.

 

