Brotherly Hate? Why Kim Jong Un Might Want to Kill Sibling

He and his family lived there with the protection of the Chinese government, according to Lee, who is chair of the Intelligence Committee. NBC News was unable to immediately confirm that detail with officials in China.

If he was under Beijing’s protection, that could explain the timing of his killing, with North Korean agents sensing an opportunity while he was overseas.

“China probably offered physical protection within Chinese land,” according to Koh Yu-whan, a professor of North Korean studies at Dongguk University in Seoul.

There are many questions swirling around Kim Jong Nam’s death.

For example, even if North Korea was behind his killing, it may not have been directed by Kim Jong Un himself. It’s plausible he was killed by agents acting without official orders who were trying to show loyalty to the regime, according to Smith, the professor at the University of Lancashire.

But if the killers were acting on official orders, why assassinate a man who was by all accounts a powerless force in exile?

Several South Korean lawmakers said it was nothing more than a display of paranoia from an increasingly isolated pariah.

Smith said it could be evidence of a more worrying collapse within North Korea’s leadership.

The country has a long history of

human rights abuses and crimes against humanity, which the United Nations said are “strikingly similar” to the horrors of Nazi Germany. These include sending hundreds of thousands of people to labor camps for offenses as arbitrary as “gossiping” about the government.

However, although many Westerners assume that the government has always been chaotic and irrational, the regime had until recently been a functioning political entity.

“Even during the famine years [from 1994-8], North Korea collapsed economically but not politically,” Smith said.

Furthermore, while Kim Jong Un’s father and grandfather were both brutal dictators, they both incorporated a certain amount pragmatism into their rule, understanding the occasional compromise needed to maintain autocratic control over their country.

That all changed under Kim Jong Un.

“Kim Jong Un has no experience in managing the country apart from resorting to pure brutality,” Smith said.

If Kim Jong Un assassinated his own brother — an assassination that provided no discernible benefits to the dictator — “it tells us that it’s a very very unstable political system in North Korea.”

This could be evidence of “the unravelling of the political class in North Korea,” she said.

This instability is what worries the international community. Whether it is close to making a nuclear missile, North Korea is believed to have a significant amount of fissile material — radioactive elements needed to make a bomb.

The international community has scant information of how securely this material is stored — and whether it could be stolen for use against the West.