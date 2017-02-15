Police search for alleged ATM robbery suspect

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Investigators from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office are trying to catch an alleged robbery suspect. But they need your help.

Take a look at the picture (below) from an ATM machine at the Sun Trust Bank on Vineville Avenue.

Authorities say the man in the picture and a second suspect stole money from a man who was using the ATM back on February 6th around 7 p.m.

If you know who the suspect is call the Bibb County Sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500 or or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.