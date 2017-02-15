Police search for alleged ATM robbery suspect

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , ,

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Investigators from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office are trying to catch an alleged robbery suspect. But they need your help.

Take a look at the picture (below) from an ATM machine at the Sun Trust Bank on Vineville Avenue.
Authorities say the man in the picture and a second suspect stole money from a man who was using the ATM back on February 6th around 7 p.m.

If you know who the suspect is call the Bibb County Sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500 or or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

 

 

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

3 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Macon man behind bars after drug bust
Read More»
1 day ago
1 Comments for this article
Brooklyn Rouse’s father speaks out after Miller’s arrest
Read More»
2 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Woman shot delivering pizza in Macon ready to make full recovery
Read More»
﻿
More News»
More News»