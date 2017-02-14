With Sessions as Top Cop, Pot Advocates Getting Nervous

Attorney General Jeff Sessions holds a meeting with the heads of federal law enforcement components at the Department of Justice in Washington on Feb. 9, 2017. Susan Walsh / AP

“President Trump has consistently said that states should be able to determine their own marijuana laws, and his spokesperson made it clear that the attorney general will be implementing the Trump agenda,” said Capecchi. “We are hopeful that Mr. Sessions will follow the president’s lead and respect states’ rights on marijuana policy.”

Trump hasn’t always been consistent on marijuana. During a campaign rally in Reno, Nevada, last year, Trump appeared to support both medical and adult-use cannabis.

“The marijuana thing is such a big thing. I think medical should happen, right? Don’t we agree? I mean, I think so,” said Trump, adding, “In terms of marijuana, I think, and legalization, I think that should be a state issue, state by state.”

Trump also told

Fox News, however, that Colorado’s legal marijuana market was “causing a lot of problems out there,” in a February 2016 interview.

With a flip-flopping administration, some law enforcement officials have adopted a wait-and-see attitude on Sessions and drug policy.

LEAP (Law Enforcement Action Partnership) is one group of retired law enforcement professionals that works to end the war on drugs, advocating for alternatives to arrest and incarceration and for redirecting resources to fight violent crime. The organization’s executive director, Maryland State Police veteran Major Neill Franklin, told NBC News that despite Sessions’ stated opposition to marijuana use, “He’s smart enough to know this isn’t about how he personally feels.”

“Don’t get me wrong, nothing surprises me with this administration. But the federal government doesn’t have the resources to effectively go after states where these laws have already passed,” Franklin said.

Franklin said he’ll be keeping an eye on two Obama-era memorandums: the

Ogden memo and the Cole memo, which asserted that federal government resources wouldn’t go towards disrupting state law-abiding cannabis businesses but instead go towards enforcing things like the ban on interstate drug commerce and preventing drugged driving.

“Rescinding those memos would be an indicator that he may potentially do something,” said Franklin, who suggested that if Sessions were to direct the Justice Department to crack down on adult-use and medical states, it would be “a disaster for this administration.”

Some members of Congress are trying to ensure that Sessions can’t roll back the legal marijuana industry. On February 7, Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-CA) introduced the

Respect State Marijuana Laws Act to exempt users and businesses from the Controlled Substances Act as long as they are compliant with state laws.

That legislation could make it a lot easier to do business. Currently,

legal cannabis companies struggle to open accounts at banks that fear repercussions from the feds. Another restriction for marijuana business owners is the rule against crossing state borders with any sort of cannabis product — even from California to Oregon.

“It’s a dynamic entrepreneurial ecosystem,” said Adam Grossman, CEO of topical cannabis manufacturer Papa & Barkley. “You have to have suppliers in each state.”

Papa & Barkley only just launched in June, but after sinking investments into building facilities and employees, Grossman estimates a loss would be in the millions were his business somehow forced to shut down by the feds.

“We’re living in a different world now,” said Grossman, in reference to the Trump administration. “But on some level, I can’t really position the company in response to federal policy. I’m just building a company, taking care of my employees, and bringing people some relief with these products.”