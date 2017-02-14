Who Knew What — and When — About Flynn and Russia?

IMAGE: Acting Attorney General Sally Yates

Sally Yates in June 2016. J. David Ake / AP

Feb. 9 — The Washington Post reports that Flynn, according to current and former U.S. officials, did discuss sanctions with the Russian ambassador. Officials

confirm the content of the discussion to NBC News.

Feb. 10 — A spokesperson for Flynn tells NBC News that Flynn “can’t be 100 percent sure,” but doesn’t remember talking sanctions. Trump denies knowledge of the reports that Flynn and the Russian talked sanctions. “I don’t know about it. I haven’t seen it. What report is that?” he tells reporters.

Feb. 13 — Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway

tells NBC News that Flynn has the full confidence of the president. Moments later, Spicer says Trump is evaluating the situation. Hours after that, Flynn resigns, saying he “inadvertently briefed the Vice President Elect and others with incomplete information regarding my phone calls with the Russian Ambassador.”

