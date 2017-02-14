White House Tours to Resume Next Month

Michelle and students harvest the White House Kitchen Garden for her final time as First Lady, at the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, on Oct. 6, 2016. MICHAEL REYNOLDS / EPA

The previous first lady planted the garden in 2009 and referred to it as her “baby.” The garden was a part of her signature initiative, “Let’s Move,” which was designed to reduce childhood obesity through diet and exercise.

Melania Trump’s initiative will be to take on “the problem of cyber bullying among our youth,” the White House says on its website.

As Melania Trump begins assuming duties from afar, it is still unclear what her plans are for signature events typically spearheaded by the first lady, such as the Easter Egg Role, which takes place in spring and draws thousands of visitors.