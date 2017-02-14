Trump Took 18 Days to Boot Flynn After Russian Call Tip-Off

Sally Yates in June 2016. J. David Ake / AP

Feb. 9 — The Washington Post reports that Flynn, according to current and former U.S. officials,

did discuss sanctions with the Russian ambassador; officials confirm the content of the discussion to NBC News. This day is the first time Pence is informed of the Justice Department warning about Flynn’s call — two weeks after Trump was told.

Feb. 10 — A spokesperson for Flynn tells NBC News that Flynn “can’t be 100 percent sure,” but doesn’t remember talking sanctions. Trump denies knowledge of the reports that Flynn and the Russian talked sanctions. “I don’t know about it. I haven’t seen it. What report is that?” he tells reporters. Also that day,

Flynn speaks by phone to Pence, reportedly to apologize to him.

Feb. 13 — Trump adviser

Kellyanne Conway tells NBC News that Flynn has the full confidence of the president. Moments later, Spicer says Trump is evaluating the situation. Hours after that, Flynn resigns, saying he “inadvertently briefed the Vice President Elect and others with incomplete information regarding my phone calls with the Russian Ambassador.”

Feb. 14 — At a press briefing, Spicer says Trump asked Flynn to resign because of a erosion of trust — not because any laws were broken.