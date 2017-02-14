Tens of Thousands Allowed Back Home Around California Dam

Rock is prepped to be used on the Lake Oroville Dam after an evacuation was ordered for communities downstream from the dam, in Oroville, California on Feb. 13, 2017. Jim Urquhart / Reuters

Since the threat of a spillway failure was identified, reinforcing boulders have been placed at the rate of 40 truckloads per hour, and helicopters also moved reinforcements every minute and a half, Croyle said.

Croyle added that design teams were in place to reconstruct parts of the spillway, which was built in the 1960s, and that there would be a seamless transition into rebuilding the infrastructure.

“There’s about 125 construction crews on point. So there’s a lot of people, a lot of equipment. … We’re not holding back on addressing this issue,” he said.