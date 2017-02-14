Tens of Thousands Allowed Back Home Around California Dam

Jim Urquhart / Reuters
Since the threat of a spillway failure was identified, reinforcing boulders have been placed at the rate of 40 truckloads per hour, and helicopters also moved reinforcements every minute and a half, Croyle said.
Croyle added that design teams were in place to reconstruct parts of the spillway, which was built in the 1960s, and that there would be a seamless transition into rebuilding the infrastructure.
“There’s about 125 construction crews on point. So there’s a lot of people, a lot of equipment. … We’re not holding back on addressing this issue,” he said.