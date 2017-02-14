“Survivor” Brooklyn Rouse is set to make a full recovery

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A bullet to the head will not stop Brooklyn Rouse. Hours after a suspect who allegedly shot her was in custody Brooklyn Rouse shared this picture exclusively with 41-NBC News.

Back in December, the 21 year old was shot several times and robbed after she was apparently tricked into delivering a Papa John’s pizza to a home in the Bloomfield section of town.

Holding up a shirt that says, “Survivor” and “Brooklyn Rouse” Brooklyn is determined to make a full recovery.

She said, “She was more worried about her families safety,” while the suspect, 19 year old Jacob Elijah Miller was on the loose. Miller was arrested today in Atlanta.

About the Miller being caught Brooklyn said, “She is just happy.”

Officials from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office tell us a Crimestoppers tip lead authorities Miller.

Brooklyn is going through rehab right now. Her family says she will make a full recovery.