Second suspect arrested in pizza delivery shootings

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The second suspect in December’s Papa John’s pizza delivery shootings was arrested Monday afternoon. US Marshals Southern Regional Fugitive Task Force and Bibb County Sheriff’s Investigators arrested 19-year-old Jacob Elijah Miller just after 2:30 PM in Atlanta.

Miller is charged with shooting 21-year-old Brooklyn Rouse December 27th on Vivian Drive. Rouse was delivering a pizza to the address when she was shot in the head and robbed.

Miller is also facing charges for the aggravated assault and armed robbery of another pizza delivery from the same Papa John’s less than a week before. 23-year-old Duncan Siror was delivering a pizza to ab address on Bloomfield Drive, December 22nd. According to reports, Siror exited his vehicle when he was shot, then robbed.

Both Siror and Rouse are recovering from their injuries.

Miller is also charged with a Probation Violation and is currently in the Bibb County Sheriff’s Law Enforcement Center. He will be making his appearance before a Magistrate Judge Tuesday afternoon.