Rigby’s holding Couples & Canvases date night for Valentine’s

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – If you waited till the last minute to plan something for Valentine’s Day, Rigby’s Entertainment Complex in Warner Robins might be able to save the day.

In partnership with A Different Stroke Studio, it’s hosting a Couples & Canvases date night on Valentine’s Day from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Gracie Rigby, Director of Marketing and Management, and Keith Daniels, Chief Operations Officer, came on 41Today to talk about the event.

For $65, couples can enjoy a bottle of wine, a meat and cheese board, two canvases and painting supplies. An instructor from A Different Strokes will be there to guide you to painting an artistic masterpiece!

There are still a limited number of seats available. To get your tickets, visit http://www.rigbysec.com/couples-canvases-2017.