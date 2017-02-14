Restaurant Report Card: Scores 2-14

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are your health inspection scores for Restaurant Report Card this week, courtesy of the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Antojitos Mexiconos Malinalli

6717 HAWKINSVILLE RD MACON, GA 31216

February 8, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

JITTERY JOE'S COFFEE

1635 MONTPELIER AVE MACON, GA 31201

February 13, 2017 Score: 86, Grade: B

HARPIN'S

3378 BROOKDALE AVE STE B PAYNE CITY, GA 31204

February 10, 2017 Score: 90, Grade: A

JIM SHAW'S

3040 VINEVILLE AVE MACON, GA 31204

February 10, 2017 Score: 87, Grade: B

OCMULGEE BREWPUB

484 SECOND ST MACON, GA 31201

February 8, 2017 Score: 91, Grade: A

SATTERFIELD'S

120 NEW ST MACON, GA 31201

February 13, 2017 Score: 93, Grade: A

SHOGUN

900 BURRUS RD MACON, GA 31204

February 8, 2017 Score: 91, Grade: A

Anderson's Bakery & Catering

104 HEARD RD KATHLEEN, GA 31047

February 13, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

Emmaus Table

129 S HOUSTON RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

February 10, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

Longhorn Steakhouse of Warner Robins

2901 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

February 13, 2017 Score: 97, Grade: A

Monsoon

85 GA HWY 247 S WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

February 8, 2017 Score: 87, Grade: B

Pub 96 Inc.

405 GA HWY 96 STE 100 BONAIRE, GA 31005

February 9, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

ROCO'S

715 -B HIGHWAY 96 BONAIRE, GA 31005

February 10, 2017 Score: 96, Grade: A

Rusty's

807 A CARROLL ST PERRY, GA 31069

February 8, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

THE KITCHEN

205 N DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

February 10, 2017 Score: 96, Grade: A

The Taco Shed

100 A HWY 247 S WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

February 8, 2017 Score: 91, Grade: A

Yoder's Sandwich Shoppe

1201 SUNSET AVE PERRY, GA 31069

February 8, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

And here’s a restaurant that needs to step it up this week:

American Deli

1130 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

February 13, 2017 Score: 79, Grade: C

– Open water bottles near stored food

– Raw shrimp about lettuce

– Windex stored next to spoons