Rain Coming as California Rushes to Prevent Dam Disaster

Evacuee Karina Garcia looks at the Placer County Fairgrounds evacuation center in Roseville, California on Monday. Josh Edelson / AFP – Getty Images

“I have determined this incident is of such severity and magnitude that continued effective response is beyond the capabilities of the state and affected local governments,” Brown wrote.

The dam itself has not been damaged. But because the water levels are so high, the emergency spillway — which appears to be eroding — could unleash a wall of water onto the communities below if it collapses.

Several state officials have told NBC News that 1 million acre-feet of water could be released onto areas that are home to 188,000 people.

“We’ve never seen anything like this in modern times,” a state water official told NBC News. “This is a worst-case scenario for any water management agency, a worst-case nightmare.”

The possibility of disaster was raised 12 years ago by three environmental groups that filed a document with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission that warmed that the emergency spillway might fail.

A spillway is a structure that allows a controlled release of water from a dam. The water is released so that it does not pour over the top of the dam — or even destroy it.