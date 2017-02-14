Mercer students serenade Daybreak Center participants

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Love was in the air at a shelter in Macon on Tuesday. Daybreak shelter invited a special guest to spread the Valentine’s Day spirit through music.

She says students from Mercer’s music program play at the center once a month, but today they came in the name of love. Today a cellist graced the ears of participants at the center.

“We developed a relationship with mercer about a year ago, where their students come and perform for our people,” said Daybreak Center Director Sister Katie Norris.

The bond between Mercer University’s music program and the Daybreak center isn’t a romantic kind of love, but it’s a commitment none the less.

“We don’t think of valentine’s day in that way all the time but, the fact of the matter is love can be expressed in lots of different ways, and music can be one and coming to meet people where they are is another one,” said Sister Norris.

Daybreak participant Prency Proke says music is a passion of hers, and the opportunity to hear one of her favorite groups play was an engagement she didn’t want to miss.

“I listen to music when I’m driving my car, when I’m cleaning up. I just love music because it just does something to my soul,” she said.

Proke believes students playing music for a group often forgotten shows their devotion to the surrounding community.

“She could’ve said no but she just wanted to do something for a worthy cause. To lift these people up down here, to lift their spirits up because some people don’t have anybody to tell them that they love them or care for them,” she added.

Mercer student musicians volunteering to perform for residents is their way of expressing love for people in the Macon-Bibb community.

“It’s been great and I think part of it is the energy and enthusiasm of the students and I think that our people just appreciate the obvious expertise that these young people have.”

Sister Norris says Mercer students sharing their gifts and talents, is one of many ways people in the community can show love to the less fortunate.