Macon woman uses grant money to start The Maconites website

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon is a city full of different personalities.

One Macon woman wants to highlight the diversity.

“We’re actually taking the time to sit and ask someone to tell me their story,” said The Maconites creator Susannah Maddux.

If Macon were a picture, it would scream more than a thousand words.

“Really this is just up to what that person wants to say for the day,” said Maddux.

And the voices would be loud and clear.

“We’re nothing if we’re not a mix of voices,” said Maddux.

That’s what Suzanna Maddox wants to capture with a new website.

“That’s the world and frankly I think in a lot of ways, Macon is a microcosm,” said Maddux.

The Maconites highlights that small bit of the world we know as Macon…

“I do hope that this project will help to show the mix,” said Maddux.

Through profiles of people you would meet right downtown.

“Of the 20 people we’ve interviewed, we’ve only had one of them turn us down,” said Maddux.

Maddox interviewed Joey Wozniak to be her next profile–she picks someone randomly and her photographer Marian Bates snaps a nice photo, which ends up on the website.

“I more and more as I go through work and life, our stories are what connect us all,” said Maddux.

Connecting all types of people.

“Young people who are considering where to move after college, new businesses, people who are traveling around the state of Georgia–the south,” said Maddux. “Perhaps people will see the Maconites and realize that’s a story that is interesting.”

Painting Macon’s picture one voice at a time.

“People want to tell their story,” said Maddux.

Check out The Maconites website here.