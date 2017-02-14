Harrison Ford in Incident at California Airport

Harrison Ford crash-landed a vintage airplane on a Los Angeles golf course in 2015. Lucy Nicholson / Reuters

He also crash-landed a helicopter in 1999 during a flight lesson in Ventura County, California. And in 2000, Ford’s six-seater Beechcraft Bonanza scraped the runway during an emergency landing at Nebraska’s Lincoln Municipal Airport.

But Ford is revered as an excellent pilot in aviation circles. He has been inducted by the Kiddie Hawk Air Academy as a Living Legend of Aviation.

A witness to Ford’s 2015 Santa Monica crash told NBC News that Ford “

saved several lives” by rerouting his crash landing to the Penmar Golf Course to avoid a tract of suburban homes.

NBC News asked Ford’s representatives for comment but didn’t immediately get a formal response.

See more on NBC’s Nightly News.