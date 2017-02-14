Execution Leaflets Bring New ISIS Terror Fear to Pakistan

Pakistani soldiers stand guard at a checkpoint in Parachinar, capital of the Kurram tribal district, on Jan. 22. Basit Gilani / AFP-Getty Images

More than 300 miles north, Kurram is no stranger to violence, with groups linked with al Qaeda and the Pakistani Taliban carrying out attacks in recent years. The latest of these came last month when the Pakistani Taliban claimed a bomb blast that killed 30 people at a fruit and vegetable market in Parachinar, the province’s main administrative town.

But there’s no evidence ISIS has ever planned to carry out an attack in Kurram — until now.

In response to the leaflets, locals held a meeting Thursday and demanded the country’s security forces come up with a strategy to nip the potential threat in the bud.

“This is very, very serious threats to our community,” local resident Akbar Hussain said. “We demanded of the government and military authorities to put strict security measures on the Pakistan-Afghanistan border so the terrorists can’t enter Pakistan and kill our innocent people.”

This threat is made worse, he said, because the security forces have confiscated weapons from local villagers in an attempt to curb violence in this restive region.

“Our border with Afghanistan is long and porous,” Hussain added. “The terrorists can enter anywhere if proper security measures are not made.”

Ikramullah Khan, the top administrative official from Kurram province, said he was aware of the leaflets and the case was being investigated.

Officials from Pakistan’s government and military declined to comment when contacted by NBC News.

Pakistan’s government officially denies that ISIS has any meaningful presence in the country, although it does admit the group enjoys sympathizers and supporters.