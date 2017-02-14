Etan Patz: N.J. Man Convicted in 40-Year-Old Child Murder

What to Know Etan Patz disappeared May 25, 1979, the first day he was allowed to walk the two blocks to his bus stop alone

Jurors previously deadlocked in the murder trial of Pedro Hernandez, a teenage stock clerk in Patz’s neighborhood, prompting a mistrial

Detectives say Hernandez confessed to killing the boy; the defense claimed he was innocent and was coerced into making a confession

A jury has found a man guilty of felony murder and kidnapping in the death of 6-year-old Etan Patz, who became one of the country’s most iconic missing children when he disappeared from his SoHo bus stop nearly 40 years ago.

Pedro Hernandez, 56, was acquitted of intentional second-degree murder in the decades-old case, meaning jurors did not believe he meant to kill the little boy, but he still faces up to life in prison.

The jury panel of eight men and six women reviewed more than 300 trial exhibits over the course of their nine days of deliberations in State Supreme Court in Manhattan before reaching their decision Tuesday.

“It was a long trial. There was a lot of information. Deliberations were difficult but I think we had constructive conversations based in logic that were analytical and creative and adaptive and compassionate,” one juror said.

Hernandez’s attorney, Harvey Fishbein, vowed to appeal, stating that there are “numerous grounds” to do so.

Prosecutors had argued Hernandez, of Maple Shade, New Jersey, lured the little boy into the basement with the promise of a soda, then choked him and dumped the body. The child’s remains have never been found.

Stanley Patz, the father of the little boy, was seen in court Tuesday hugging members of the district attorney’s office as Hernandez looked on impassively.

In a brief statement, Stanley Patz thanked attorneys and law enforcement for their herculean effort over the last 37 years. He said he was confident jurors reached the only possible verdict given the evidence presented to them.

No Verdict Yet In Patz Case

“I’ve known for a long time that this man Pedro Hernandez is guilty of doing something really terrible so many years ago,” Patz said.

Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance was on a plane at the time the verdict was read, but he released a statement acknowledging the Patz family for their courage and perserverance over the years and said he hoped they had closure.

“The disappearance of Etan Patz haunted families in New York and across the country for nearly four decades,” Vance’s statement said. “Etan’s legacy will endure through his family’s long history of advocacy on behalf of missing children. However, it is my hope that today’s verdict provides the Patz family with the closure they so desperately deserve.”

Hernandez gave a surprise confession in 2012, after the case made national news again when federal agents dug up a New York City basement looking for Patz’s remains. He was tried once before, but the case ended in a hung jury after all but one juror voted to convict after 18 days of deliberations.

A group of the vote-to-convict jurors had been attending the retrial daily. Many of them wept as the verdict was read. The second trial lasted three months.

Hernandez worked as a clerk at the corner store near Patz’s bus stop all those years ago. He knew the little boy liked to get treats there, and that he waited for the school bus in the morning without adult supervision, prosecutors said.

He was “keenly watching and admiring this beautiful friendly child,” Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Joan Illuzzi said during summations.

Patz’s case helped usher in an era of vigilance. The anniversary of the boy’s disappearance became National Missing Children’s Day. His parents helped press for new laws that established a national hotline and made it easier for law enforcement agencies to share information about missing children.

The probe had long focused on another suspect, convicted pedophile Jose Ramos. Fishbein said during his closing argument that Ramos was the real killer. Ramos has said he didn’t kill the boy.

Over the years, Hernandez told a friend, his ex-wife and a church group that he had killed a young person in New York by choking and dumping the body, though the details varied, according to trial testimony. He never mentioned Patz by name, but his brother-in-law called police with the tip that led law enforcement to him.

Defense attorneys had said the confession was the product of a vulnerable, mentally ill man who was manipulated by law enforcement.

Illuzzi said that’s not true. She called him a guilty man desperately seeking to unburden himself after fleeing the city after the crime and slipping through the investigative cracks decades ago.

Jurors Speak on ‘Second Chance’ for Conviction in Etan Patz Murder Trial

