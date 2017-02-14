Coast Guard searches for Warner Robins man overboard on cruise ship

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The United States Coast Guard is searching for  a man from Warner Robins who fell overboard on a cruise ship near the Bahamas.

24-year-old Kevin Wellons is believed to have fallen overboard 15 miles southwest of Abaco.

A helicopter crew out of Miami is working to find him.

The Carnival Elation ship was heading from Jacksonville to Nassau, Bahamas.

The cruise company received a report of the missing passenger at 8:30 a.m. Monday from his wife once they got to Nassau, and the helicopter was deployed around 11 a.m. the same day.

His wife says she last saw him around 2:30 a.m. Monday.

Authorities believe Wellons may have gone overboard from the 11th deck around 2:45 a.m. as indicated by closed circuit television on the ship.

Vice President of Corporate Communications for Carnival Cruise Line Jennifer de la Cruz released a statement on behalf of the company.

“Carnival’s CareTeam is providing support to the missing guest’s family,” said de la Cruz. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this very difficult time.”

 

