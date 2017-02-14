Clinton Officials Slam Alleged Trump Campaign Ties to Russia

President Donald Trump speaks at the White House last week. Andrew Harrer / Getty Images

The Times reported that “the officials said that one of the advisers picked up on the calls was Paul Manafort,” Trump’s campaign chairman for several months last year, who had worked as a political consultant in Russia and Ukraine.

The Times said the officials wouldn’t name any other Trump associates on the calls.

In an interview with The Times, Manafort said: “This is absurd.”

“I have no idea what this is referring to. I have never knowingly spoken to Russian intelligence officers, and I have never been involved with anything to do with the Russian government or the Putin administration or any other issues under investigation today,” Manafort told The Times.

“It’s not like these people wear badges that say, ‘I’m a Russian intelligence officer,'” he added, according to the Times.

U.S. intelligence officials have said Russia was suspected of being involved in cyber-attacks on Democratic Party institutions during the election. A government intelligence report

released in January concluded that the Russian campaign evolved into an attempt to help Trump win.

NBC News

has reported that U.S. intelligence officials believe Russian President Vladimir Putin became personally involved. Russia has repeatedly denied any involvement.

Rep. Elijah Cummings of Maryland, ranking Democrat on the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, said on MSNBC-TV on Tuesday night that he was not surprised by the Times report. He said he has been trying to get information about possible connection between Trump campaign officials and the Russian government without much cooperation from the Republican chairman of the committee.

“It is very alarming,” Cummings told MSNBC’s Joy-Ann Reid.

The Times report comes a day after Trump’s national security adviser, retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, resigned over telephone calls he shared with Russia’s ambassador to the United States in December — before Trump took office.

Among the topics discussed were U.S. sanctions imposed by the administration of President Barack Obama against Moscow for its alleged role in the 2016 presidential election,

a senior intelligence official told NBC News.

At a White House press briefing earlier Tuesday, Press Secretary Sean Spicer was asked about Trump’s denial in January that anyone in his campaign had been in touch with the Russians during the campaign, and whether Spicer could say that nobody on the campaign had any contacts with the Russians before the election.

“There’s nothing that would conclude me that anything different has changed with respect to that time period,” Spicer said.