California Residents Allow to Return Home After Evacuation

Nearly 190,000 people who were forced to leave their home under an evacuation order in California are now free to return — with the caution that the condition of the dam that imperils the area could still change quickly.

An evacuation order for communities near the Oroville Dam was reduced to an evacuation warning at 1 p.m. PT Tuesday, allowing residents to return, according to a statement from the Butte County Sheriff’s Office.

“[H]owever all residents are advised to remain vigilant and prepared as conditions can rapidly change. People who have special needs or require extended time to evacuate should consider remaining evacuated,” the statement said.

Officials in California were racing against the weather Tuesday, struggling to shore up the Oroville Dam’s emergency spillway before more rains pummel the area and place the structure under even greater stress.

Engineers were trying to lower the water level in Lake Oroville, which lies behind American’s tallest dam, but more rains are forecast for later in the week.

Airbnb, the home and apartment rental service, has waived all fees for people who live in the affected area, and is offering homeowners a way to offer shelter for free.

Many people fled their homes with little more than photographs and other items of sentimental value.

“I have the clothes on my back. No insurance policies, no cash, no nothing,” said Warren Neufeld of Oroville, who was in the town of Chico when the evacuation order came down.

Neufeld eventually found refuge at a Red Cross shelter at the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds, but others unable to make it through the traffic decided to take their chances at home.

Low on gas and realizing the roads were jammed with traffic, Patrick Miner, 38, who was fleeing the town of Live Oak in a four-car caravan with his family, turned around to head home.

“I decided I’d rather be in the house and we can climb on the roof rather than be in the car if something happens,” Miner said.

In addition to evacuating residents, Butte County also moved approximately 500 inmates out of the affected area and into Alameda County Jail farther south, according to Weather.com.

The emergency spillway developed a hole Sunday, raising the risk of the dam’s collapse. The dam’s primary spillway developed a 200-foot-long, 20-foot-deep hole last week.

On Monday, California Gov. Jerry Brown wrote to President Donald Trump requesting emergency federal assistance for three counties in the northern part of the state.

