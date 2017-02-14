Brooklyn Rouse’s father speaks out after Miller’s arrest

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – “The first two weeks you know, it was kind of hard, kind of tough,” said Brooklyn Rouse’s father, Warren Rouse, describing what it was like after Brooklyn was shot.

She was shot December 26th after attempting to deliver a pizza to a house on Vivian Drive in Macon. Before she made it to the door, she was robbed and shot twice in the head and once in the shoulder.

“You know, I was thinking, maybe she got shot, maybe in her leg or something,” said Warren. “When I got the news where she got shot, it really came to another level.”

After surgeries and with a bullet still in her head, Brooklyn is recovering.

“I get more emotional than her by talking about, but I don’t think I’m ready to go over it with her,” Warren said. “But she remembers everything.”

A few days after the shooting, 26-year-old Alisha Geneva Wilson was arrested for her involvement in the shooting, but 19-year-old Jacob Elijah Miller was on the run, until Monday afternoon.

“So about a month and a half, almost two months now, we’d been looking for him,” said Bibb County Sheriff’s Office’s, Sergeant Chris Paul. “So for the last couple of days, we received information about where he could possibly be. We went based on that information and sure enough, that information led to his arrest.”

Miller’s now facing charges for Brooklyn’s shooting and shooting and robbing another pizza delivery driver, 23-year-old Duncan Siror, just days before. He was caught, all thanks to a Crimestoppers tip.

“Any information that you can give us, no matter insignificant you think it is,” said Sergeant Paul. “You never know what information is going to lead to this person’s arrest.”

“It’s a relief for the family knowing they got him, knowing for the safety of Brooklyn or even my family, you never know,” said Warren. “We know the suspect, we know he’s in custody. He did it, he’s just got to face the consequences of what happened.”

Sergeant Paul said they Facetimed Brooklyn after arresting Miller. Brooklyn said she’s ready to see Miller in court.