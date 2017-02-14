Airstrikes Kill ISIS Commanders, Leader's Fate Unknown

ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi delivers a sermon at a mosque in Iraq on Jul. 5, 2014. Militant video via AP

The following day, the group moved into pick-up trucks and proceeded to a property belonging to ISIS commander Abu Khalil al-Azawi in the Iraqi town of Al-Ubaidi, accompanied by a protective escort of two unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Once at their destination, a number of ISIS fighters began to implement security procedures and surrounded the property, the Iraqi military said. It is believed al-Baghdadi was in the area to meet senior ISIS commanders from Iraq and further afield to discuss the collapse of Mosul, which has been under siege from U.S.-led forces since since October.

Among the senior ISIS figures alleged by Iraq to have been killed in the airstrikes were Abu Hussein al-Quraishi, who Iraq says was involved with chemical weapons, and Abu Usaid, an ISIS commander in Mosul.