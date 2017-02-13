WWII Vet Gets Home Makeover Thanks to Strangers

IMAGE: Al Pericou

Al Pericou. NBC News

With help from Jane Hamilton, whose nonprofit, Rebuilding Together, fixes homes for those in need, Garcia rallied a community who were all determined to give back to the neighborhood’s veteran.

The volunteers also mended the inside of the home, replacing the leaky sink and rotting floors with new finishing and equipment.

“It’s a nice way to treat people. Rather than come down on them, give them a helping hand,” Hamilton said.

With his spotless yard and a bathroom that’s good as new, Pericou is filled with gratitude, not only because of his new makeover, but also because of the love and support that strangers embraced him with.

“It’s amazing. I’m pretty lucky,” Pericou said.

All of this was made possible by Garcia, a man now hailed as Petaluma’s greatest enforcer and the community of Petaluma, who know that truly the best code you can enforce is a moral one.

