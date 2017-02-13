With Sessions as Top Cop, Pot Advocates Getting Nervous

Good Chemistry Chief Production Officer Duncan Cameron holds a handful of marijuana buds in Good Chemistry’s 20,000 square foot grow facility in Denver, Co. Marc Piscotty / for NBC News

Franklin said he’ll be keeping an eye on two Obama-era memorandums: the

Ogden memo and the Cole memo, which asserted that federal government resources wouldn’t go towards disrupting state law-abiding cannabis businesses but instead go towards enforcing things like the ban on interstate drug commerce and preventing drugged driving.

“Rescinding those memos would be an indicator that he may potentially do something,” said Franklin, who suggested that if Sessions were to direct the Justice Department to crack down on adult-use and medical states, it would be “a disaster for this administration.”

Some members of Congress are trying to ensure that Sessions can’t roll back the legal marijuana industry. On February 7, Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-CA) introduced the

Respect State Marijuana Laws Act to exempt users and businesses from the Controlled Substances Act as long as they are compliant with state laws.

That legislation could make it a lot easier to do business. Currently,

legal cannabis companies struggle to open accounts at banks that fear repercussions from the feds. Another restriction for marijuana business owners is the rule against crossing state borders with any sort of cannabis product — even from California to Oregon.

“It’s a dynamic entrepreneurial ecosystem,” said Adam Grossman, CEO of topical cannabis manufacturer Papa & Barkley. “You have to have suppliers in each state.”

Papa & Barkley only just launched in June, but after sinking investments into building facilities and employees, Grossman estimates a loss would be in the millions were his business somehow forced to shut down by the feds.

“We’re living in a different world now,” said Grossman, in reference to the Trump administration. “But on some level, I can’t really position the company in response to federal policy. I’m just building a company, taking care of my employees, and bringing people some relief with these products.”