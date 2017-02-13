Trump Was Topic at Zona Maco, Mexico's International Art Fair

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

A work by Thai artist Rirkrit Tiravanija at Zona Maco, Mexico’s international art fair. Mariana Atencio, NBC News

A black wall with the slogan “El miedo Devora El Alma” (Fear Devours The Soul) featuring newspaper clippings of the day of Donald Trump’s inauguration by Thai artist Rirkrit Tiravanija drew a lot of attention.

“He [Tiravanija] chose Jan 20th, 2017 as a day that will define many things,” said the artist’s representative, Liza McClure, at the Kurimanzutto gallery, “He picks days that are just days until something happens and it has greater importance.”

Spectators who were visiting the fair agreed with the need to dispel stereotypes about their country.

“This is the new Mexico, the Mexico we want everybody to understand and project. I don’t think we need any wall to protect the US from this,” said Mauricio Valdespino, 36, who works at the high-fashion retailer Dolce & Gabbana has been coming to the fair for 10 years.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

1 hour ago
0 Comments for this article
Jerry Sandusky's Son, Jeff, Charged With Child Sex Abuse
Read More»
1 hour ago
0 Comments for this article
Cousin of Activist, 11-Year-Old Girl, Shot in Chicago
Read More»
1 hour ago
0 Comments for this article
With Sessions as Top Cop, Pot Advocates Getting Nervous
Read More»
﻿
More News»
More News»