Trump Was Topic at Zona Maco, Mexico's International Art Fair

A work by Thai artist Rirkrit Tiravanija at Zona Maco, Mexico’s international art fair. Mariana Atencio, NBC News

A black wall with the slogan “El miedo Devora El Alma” (Fear Devours The Soul) featuring newspaper clippings of the day of Donald Trump’s inauguration by Thai artist Rirkrit Tiravanija drew a lot of attention.

“He [Tiravanija] chose Jan 20th, 2017 as a day that will define many things,” said the artist’s representative, Liza McClure, at the Kurimanzutto gallery, “He picks days that are just days until something happens and it has greater importance.”

Spectators who were visiting the fair agreed with the need to dispel stereotypes about their country.

“This is the new Mexico, the Mexico we want everybody to understand and project. I don’t think we need any wall to protect the US from this,” said Mauricio Valdespino, 36, who works at the high-fashion retailer Dolce & Gabbana has been coming to the fair for 10 years.

Art at Zona Maco.

Yet art can also be a strong unifier and can bridge the geographical and political divide, as international exhibitors — including Americans — stressed at the fair.

“We are proud to be here and introduce our artists to the Mexican public,” said Aaron Baldinger from Gladstone Gallery, one of several New York galleries in attendance. “Art is emotional and powerful and art is important, especially in a time like this.”

