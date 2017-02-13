Suspect sought in Warner Robins gas station shooting

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Warner Robins Police have identified the suspect, accused of robbing a gas station and shooting the clerk multiple times.

Police are looking for 28-year-old Brandon Bushay Smith.

Investigators say Smith robbed the LoBucks on N. Davis Drive around 1:15 a.m. on Sunday.

Before taking an undisclosed amount of money, he shot Vikram Patel, 38, multiple times. According to a release from the Warner Robins Police Department, Patel is in stable condition.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Brandon Bushay Smith, please contact Det. Shane Mann at 478-302-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME