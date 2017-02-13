Pope Asks Forgiveness for 'Monstrosity' of Clerical Sex Abuse

ROME — Pope Francis has penned the preface to a new book by a survivor of clerical sexual abuse, and asked forgiveness for what he called an “absolute monstrosity” in the Church’s history.

“It is difficult for a victim of pedophilia to speak out about what they have endured and to describe the trauma that still persists many years later,” Pope Francis writes in “Father, I Forgive You” by Daniel Pittet, a Swiss man who was repeatedly raped by a Capuchin friar as a child.

“I am happy that others today can read his testimony and discover to what extent evil can enter a servant of the church. How can a priest, at the service of Christ and the Church, cause so much pain?” the pope writes.

The book will be published in Italy on Thursday but La Republica newspaper ran the pope’s preface in full on Monday.

While Francis has spoken out against clerical sexual abuse and asked for forgiveness to victims and their families before, his latest word on the subject is uniquely personal.

The deaths of victims by suicide “weigh heavy on my heart, on my conscience and on the Church as a whole,” Francis writes.

“To their families I offer my feeling of love and pain, and I ask, humbly, forgiveness,” he adds. “It is an absolute monstrosity, a horrendous sin, radically opposite to what Christ teaches.”

Since his election in 2013, Pope Francis has promised a “zero tolerance” policy against clerical sexual abuse. He has since established a pontifical commission for the protection of minors, which sets guidelines on how to prevent abuse.

