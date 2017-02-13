Medical Monday: Atrial Fibrillation (AFib)

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – An occasional irregular heartbeat may seem minor, but it can actually lead to strokes, heart attacks and death.

Dr. Daniel Haithcock from Navicent Health says Atrial Fibrillation is the most common type of irregular heartbeat and can also lead to blood clots. He says one symptom of AFib is patients will feel like their heart is racing.

Dr. Haithcock also says you should see a doctor if you feel an irregular heartbeat.

Navicent Health specializes in treating the condition and can use procedures to eliminate it.

Navicent has a series of events on heart health planned for February. For a full list of HeartFest events, visit http://www.navicent2.com/pdf/hc-heartfest-calendar-flyer-2017.pdf.