Man tries to rob Family Dollar, leaves empty handed

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man left empty handed after trying to rob the Family Dollar on Rocky Creek Road in Macon Sunday night.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect approached the front counter with a handgun and demanded money from the cash register around 9:30 p.m. The suspect was reportedly wearing a gray shirt over his face.

As the clerk was trying to open the register, the suspect ran out.

No one was hurt.

If you have any information, please call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.

