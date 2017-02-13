Last minute Valentine’s day gifts

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – “It’s always best to order early,” said Forget-Me-Not Florist owner, Allen Tatman.

The reality is, when Valentine’s Day approaches, not a lot of people do.

Tatman’s already prepared for that because he’s been handling last minute orders for almost ten years.

“I don’t think people wait til the last minute,” said Tatman. “I think they think ‘Oh my gosh, it’s tomorrow’.”

It’s a good thing he and his team are prepared to take on the rush. They ordered 1500 of Valentine’s day signature flower this year.

“It’s the rose, the rose holiday,” said floral designer, Leslie Castle. “We do hundreds of dozens of roses for people.”

It doesn’t end there.

“We just try to keep a nice assortment of everything,” continued Castle. “So we can hopefully meet every body’s want and need for this holiday.”

“In addition to their flowers, plush teddy bears, balloons, candies things of that nature,” said Tatman. “Some people will do just a whole Valentine basket of just valentine related goodies.”

The National Retail Federation estimated people will spend an average of $136 on gifts this year. That’s a whopping $18 billion the nation will spend all together.

If you don’t know what to get, Tatman suggests it’s sometimes best to leave it to your florist.

“You’ll get more bang for your buck so to speak, just turn them loose to create something beautiful in the budget you needed to be created in,” said Tatman. “But at the same time, listen to them if they tell you, ‘ you might want to put in a few more dollars with this order to really set it over the top’.”

Even if you’re late on getting your last minute Valentine’s gift, don’t worry, you have all year.

“We like to celebrate everything and flowers are a good way to do that,” said Castle. Just don’t think about it on this day, think about them, you know, next Wednesday.”

Tatman also says if you are planning on buying flowers on the holiday, be prepared to pick up them up at the shop.