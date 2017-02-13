Lamas, monkeys and more at Museum of Arts and Sciences’ Mammal Mayhem

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Museum of Arts and Sciences has a day of furry fun planned for its Mammal Mayhem.

The museum’s Director of Communication, Sherry Singleton, came on 41Today with Scarlet, a cute opossum who was rescued two years ago.

Singleton says there will be all types of mammals on Saturday including lamas, monkey, dogs and goats. She said there will multiple demonstrations at Mammal Mayhem including goat milking for kids and a demonstration with police dogs. There are games, food and treats as well.

Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for kids. Mammal Mayhem is Saturday, Feb. 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, visit https://www.masmacon.org/events/mammal-day/.