Kirby Smart attends Macon Touchdown Club jamboree

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Georgia football coach Kirby Smart was back in middle Georgia Monday, serving as keynote speaker at the Macon Touchdown Club’s jamboree.
The event, held annually at the Methodist Children’s Home on Pierce Avenue, serves as a culmination to the high school football season by recognizing the area’s top football talent.
Smart was also the speaker last year, not long after being hired to replace Mark Richt.
Four Macon teams to meet in high school kickoff classic at Mercer
Four Macon teams will play at Mercer’s Five Star Stadium on August 26. FPD will meet Central and Mount de Sales will face Howard.
The same four teams played in the classic last year, which was the club’s first. However, FPD played Howard and Central faced Mount de Sales.
Awards
Player of the Year : Malik Herring – Mary Persons
Back of the Year: Bradley Hunnicutt – Jones County High School
Lineman of the Year: Zaquan Baldwin – Southwest
Special Teams Player of the Year: Jake Jamison – Stratford
Coach of the Year: Chance Jones – Tattnall
State Coach of the Year: Dexter Copeland – Macon County
Macon Touchdown Club Lifetime Achievement Award: Bruce Mullen -Northeast
Super Seven
Brenton Cox: Stockbridge
Marquez Ezzard: Stockbridge
Emory Jones: Heard County
Deontrey Hill: Houston County
Kearis Jackson: Peach County
Quay Walker: Crisp County
Lyn-J Dixon: Taylor County
Bobby Sanders Memorial Scholarship
Ryan Murphy: Mount De Sales
Tyley Warnack: Tattnall
Kory Rousey: Rutland
Thomas McBride: FPD
David Matlock: Stratford