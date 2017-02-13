Kirby Smart attends Macon Touchdown Club jamboree

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Georgia football coach Kirby Smart was back in middle Georgia Monday, serving as keynote speaker at the Macon Touchdown Club’s jamboree.

The event, held annually at the Methodist Children’s Home on Pierce Avenue, serves as a culmination to the high school football season by recognizing the area’s top football talent.

Smart was also the speaker last year, not long after being hired to replace Mark Richt.

Four Macon teams to meet in high school kickoff classic at Mercer

Four Macon teams will play at Mercer’s Five Star Stadium on August 26. FPD will meet Central and Mount de Sales will face Howard.

The same four teams played in the classic last year, which was the club’s first. However, FPD played Howard and Central faced Mount de Sales.

Awards

Player of the Year : Malik Herring – Mary Persons

Back of the Year: Bradley Hunnicutt – Jones County High School

Lineman of the Year: Zaquan Baldwin – Southwest

Special Teams Player of the Year: Jake Jamison – Stratford

Coach of the Year: Chance Jones – Tattnall

State Coach of the Year: Dexter Copeland – Macon County

Macon Touchdown Club Lifetime Achievement Award: Bruce Mullen -Northeast

Super Seven

Brenton Cox: Stockbridge

Marquez Ezzard: Stockbridge

Emory Jones: Heard County

Deontrey Hill: Houston County

Kearis Jackson: Peach County

Quay Walker: Crisp County

Lyn-J Dixon: Taylor County

Bobby Sanders Memorial Scholarship

Ryan Murphy: Mount De Sales

Tyley Warnack: Tattnall

Kory Rousey: Rutland

Thomas McBride: FPD

David Matlock: Stratford