Judge Denies Tribes' New Bid to Halt Dakota Pipeline

Last week, Cheyenne River Sioux Chairman Harold Frazier described water from the Missouri River, which flows through the reservoir, as a “central element of our Lakota spiritual beliefs.”

“That water is our life,” he said in a statement. “It must be protected at all costs.”

Lawyers for Dakota Access filed documents Monday calling the tribes’ religious claims “exceedingly tardy” and saying the harm cited by the tribes didn’t meet the standards of a restraining order.

A hearing on another effort to block the pipeline is scheduled for Feb. 27.

The denial came five days after

Dakota Access announced that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers had granted the company a roughly one-mile easement that runs beneath the Missouri River and will allow the project’s completion.

In December, under President Barack Obama, the Army Corps

denied the easement, saying an alternative route should be explored.

That decision came after months of protests from Sioux tribe members and others who called themselves “water protectors.” The protests

sometimes turned violent, and authorities were accused of using excessive force and trying to criminalize activism.

Pipeline supporters have consistently argued that it will provide jobs and money to local economies.